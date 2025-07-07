Mannequin Pussy Won’t Let Their Audiences Succumb to 2025’s Bullshit

In October, when I caught up with Mannequin Pussy backstage at All Things Go, the possibility of a second Trump term was still just that: a possibility. At the time, the Philadelphia-bred indie punk band—beloved by their fans for railing against capitalism, the ruling class, and religious zealots and reviled by conservatives for the same reasons—was frustrated with the discourse surrounding Chappell Roan’s lack of enthusiasm for then Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. Frontwoman Marisa “Missy” Dabice told Jezebel that voting shouldn’t be “an endorsement of our identities.”

The comment section may have disagreed, but Mannequin Pussy is used to that. Nine months later, as the band is touring the U.S. for the first time since the election, they haven’t wavered on their stance.

“I’m a trans woman. Bear can speak to his life experience, as can Missy and Kayleen. But I agree with what Missy said last October,” guitarist Maxine Steen told Jezebel on a recent Zoom call with bassist, Colins “Bear” Regisford. “I think presenting your true self—especially when there’s a lot of powers trying to shut that down—as opposed to just spewing out some bullshit to please someone is not in any of our interests.”

Frankly, Mannequin Pussy couldn’t spew out “some bullshit” if they tried. Doing the exact opposite has become part and parcel of their performances. At All Things Go in September, for instance, Dabice ranted against the intergenerational shame that’s common to most organized religions, before segueing into a call for Palestinian liberation. At the time, they were one of the few headliners to do so.