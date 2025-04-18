A ‘Clueless’ Sequel Led By an RFK Jr. Devotee? Ugh, As If!

On Friday, Variety reported that a Clueless sequel series is currently in development at Peacock. Years ago, anyone who knows me would have said that my knee-jerk response to this news would be: I’ve prayed for times like this. But now that I know these particular times include the cult-classic’s lead, Alicia Silverstone, being a RFK Jr. sympathizer, I say: keep it!

According to the publication, the series is still in development, thus, any precise plot details are being kept under lock and key, with the exception of Silverstone reprising her role of Cher Horowitz. Now, I like Silverstone as an actor. And, despite the fact that very few sequels of ’90s films are actually good, I also like the concept of a 1995 story continuation. But in case you missed it, Silverstone has recently come out as more than a mother who pre-chews her child’s food. She’s a loud and proud endorser of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that alone is keeping me from rolling with the homies regarding the whole thing.

In 2023, Silverstone publicly endorsed the independent candidate in the presidential election on Instagram, noting she’d been “deeply disappointed with political leadership at every turn.” She posted a selfie with the current Health and Human Services Secretary on the app, gushing: “This man gets me excited about the potential for truth and justice. He provides hope for young and old to trust our government once again. RFK Jr. is a person we can be inspired and be proud to call President.” Yikes…