A ‘Clueless’ Sequel Led By an RFK Jr. Devotee? Ugh, As If!

Peacock is developing a sequel series to the beloved cult-classic starring RFK Jr. endorser Alicia Silverstone—so I am not interested in rolling with the homies on this one.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  April 18, 2025 | 2:32pm
On Friday, Variety reported that a Clueless sequel series is currently in development at Peacock. Years ago, anyone who knows me would have said that my knee-jerk response to this news would be: I’ve prayed for times like this. But now that I know these particular times include the cult-classic’s lead, Alicia Silverstone, being a RFK Jr. sympathizer, I say: keep it!

According to the publication, the series is still in development, thus, any precise plot details are being kept under lock and key, with the exception of Silverstone reprising her role of Cher Horowitz. Now, I like Silverstone as an actor. And, despite the fact that very few sequels of ’90s films are actually good, I also like the concept of a 1995 story continuation. But in case you missed it, Silverstone has recently come out as more than a mother who pre-chews her child’s food. She’s a loud and proud endorser of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that alone is keeping me from rolling with the homies regarding the whole thing.

In 2023, Silverstone publicly endorsed the independent candidate in the presidential election on Instagram, noting she’d been “deeply disappointed with political leadership at every turn.” She posted a selfie with the current Health and Human Services Secretary on the app, gushing: “This man gets me excited about the potential for truth and justice. He provides hope for young and old to trust our government once again. RFK Jr. is a person we can be inspired and be proud to call President.” Yikes…

Unfortunately, the endorsement wasn’t surprising. She essentially came out as an anti-vaxxer with her 2014 bookThe Kind Mama: A Simple Guide to Supercharged Fertility, a Radiant Pregnancy, a Sweeter Birth, and a Healthier, More Beautiful Beginning. The takeaways: Vaccines are just shots of “aluminum and formaldehyde”; bananas are a “naughty” choice for a baby; and the diaper industry is “pseudoscience.” She also wrote that she has many “friends whose babies were drastically affected” by vaccines, and that “anecdotally,” children are “never the same” after receiving a vaccine.

Meanwhile, in his first press conference as Health and Human Services secretary this week, RFK Jr. droned on about how autism—which he previously asserted was caused by vaccines, though that claim has long been scientifically debunked—”destroys” families and children. “These are children who should not be suffering like this,” he told reporters. “These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.” Hm. Not to be glib, but clearly, he’s never seen Love on the Spectrum. He did at least walk back his prior claim that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine was ineffective, much to the chagrin of his supporters.

You know what? Come to think of it. Maybe Silverstone is still the only person who could play Cher in the year 2025. Canonically, she was a dim one-percenter who had a crush on her ex-step-brother, so why wouldn’t she grow up to be an anti-vaxxer and RFK Jr. fundraiser attendee?  If that’s the direction the Clueless sequel will keep rolling toward, well, I still won’t watch, but at least it’ll be true to itself!

 
