ICE Detention Centers Are Worse Than Bad

Donald Trump once promised to pull off the “largest deportation” in American history. Technically, he’s failing. At a human cost.

In the six months since inauguration, the president has wasted no time in stripping away immigrant rights. It wasn’t hours after he was sworn in that he signed a flurry of executive orders, declaring a national emergency on immigration. Later that month, Congress passed the Laken Riley Act which, under the pretense of safety, has been used to indefinitely detain noncitizens without due process for crimes from theft to shoplifting, even if falsely accused.

Consequently, ICE arrests are up and roughly double the rate of deportations. So, really, Trump isn’t deporting people—he’s just locking them up indefinitely in shoddy detention centers. But the damage goes beyond breaking vile inaugural vows. It also renders a severe lapse in humanitarian oversight. As the administration cruelly stuffs its detention centers with more inmates than they can hold, conditions are getting worse–and harder to hide.