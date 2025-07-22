AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death

“Without immediate intervention, the last reporters in Gaza will die,” the journalists of Agence France Press wrote in a heartbreaking public letter on Monday, reporting on the plight of the agency’s 10 remaining journalists in the Gaza Strip. All are freelancers and Palestinian citizens, because Israel has barred the international media from entering the strip for two years.

The letter, written by the AFP’s Société des Journalists (SDJ), detailed the conditions of a few specific reporters, including a 30-year-old named Bashar, who’s worked for AFP since 2010 and became its principal photographer last year. On Saturday, Bashar wrote on Facebook, “I no longer have the strength to work for the media. My body is thin and I can’t work any more.”

The United Nations said on Tuesday that the work of its medical staff has also been impacted by starvation, with doctors and nurses “fainting due to hunger and exhaustion while performing their duties.”

The starvation of Gazans is intentional. There’s currently enough food to feed 1 million people for over three months (116,000 metric tons) sitting in World Food Programme warehouses outside Gaza, but Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid from entering since early March. The United Nations warned more than two months ago that the entire population of Gaza—2.1 million people—was at “critical risk” of famine, and that risk has only become more severe.