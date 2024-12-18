The Cost of Abortion Is Medical Debt—Meaning, You Can Help Cancel It

Since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, not only have abortion patients had to face overwhelming legal barriers to access, but also snowballing costs associated with the procedure: Bans have forced even more people to travel out of state, miss more days of work, and require more childcare. Then, in July, national reproductive rights groups put caps on patient assistance grants that left abortion funds scrambling. Both the National Abortion Federation and Planned Parenthood cut grants from 50% of each caller’s need down to just 30%. (Meaning if someone requests $2,000, they can now only qualify for $600 compared to $1,000 before the caps.) People need more time to raise money, which pushes them later into pregnancy when procedures are much more expensive.

“We’re hearing for the first time that some clinics are telling people to pay with a credit card, to get a payday loan, or to borrow money, because the funds are not able to actually meet demand,” Astra Taylor, co-founder of The Debt Collective, told Jezebel. “We’re entering a disaster zone.”

Now, in a rare bit of good news, the economic justice organization has given $50,000 to a coalition of abortion funds, the mutual aid groups that help people afford their procedures and the related costs. The donation was first reported by The American Prospect.

The Debt Collective is a debtor’s union with roots in the Occupy Wall Street Movement and, since 2012, its Rolling Jubilee Fund has canceled tens of millions of dollars in medical and student loan debt. Taylor said it was only natural for the organization to get involved with abortion funds as a way to prevent more people from going into debt—specifically, “abortion debt.”