Where to Donate to Support Abortion Access

Local abortion funds, clinics, and legal groups need your support as they face down a second Trump term.

By Susan Rinkunas  |  November 7, 2024 | 3:39pm
As has been made clear in the two years since the fall of Roe v. Wade, abortion bans don’t actually stop abortions. Yes, Donald Trump’s election poses a threat to abortion nationwide, but people will still need abortions in the coming weeks and months. It’s crucial to help people pay for that care and to keep reproductive health clinics open to offer whatever services are legal.

While these organizations like abortion funds and legal groups do appreciate people’s “rage donations,” what keeps them sustainable is small monthly donations.

Here are some suggestions on where to give to help people get abortions, and not get arrested for seeking care.

Local abortion funds

 

There are more than 80 members of the National Network of Abortion Funds—plus several more funds that aren’t members. Find your local abortion fund or practical support organization (PSO) and donate to them directly. You can also split a donation between 90 funds and PSOs across the country. (If you want to pick and choose certain groups, click “customize amounts” in the right-hand column to enter any amount next to their name. You can also toggle to make the donation monthly). There are also state-specific ActBlue links for Florida and Texas if you’d prefer that route.

Independent abortion clinics

Independent (i.e. non-Planned Parenthood) clinics provide close to 60 percent of abortions done in the U.S. and are more likely than Planned Parenthoods to offer both medication and procedural abortions, as well as abortions later in pregnancy. It’s likely more clinics will close—in addition to the ones that have already shuttered since Dobbs—especially in states like Florida, where an abortion amendment failed even though it got 57% of the vote.

Donate to the Keep Our Clinics campaign to help indie clinics stay open so they can provide abortions in states where it’s still legal, and offer birth control, miscarriage management, and post-abortion care in states where it’s not. Due to funding cuts from national groups, all-trimester clinics are facing an imminent financial crisis and people can support them through the Fund Later Care initiative.

Volunteers answering Reddit questions

The Online Abortion Resource Squad (OARS) is a group of volunteers who moderate the r/abortion subreddit, because, yes, people create throwaway Reddit accounts in order to ask how and where they can get abortions and help to pay for them. OARS works tirelessly to “ensure that every Reddit post asking for abortion-related help gets a quality, accurate, compassionate answer.” OARS is volunteer-run but donations will help them hire staff and train more volunteers.

Groups fighting criminalization

Pregnancy criminalization happened under Roe and has only increased since it was overturned. If/When/How is a reproductive justice organization that operates both a helpline for legal questions and a Repro Legal Defense Fund to cover bail and attorney fees for people arrested for their miscarriages or abortions—you can donate to either arm of the organization. The group Pregnancy Justice also provides direct legal assistance and donations help them support clients.

Volunteers for a medical hotline

Self-managing your own abortion with pills can be very safe, but questions do come up, and people miscarrying can also be unsure when they need to go to an emergency room. People can call or text pro-choice medical providers at the Miscarriage + Abortion Hotline between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET for expert advice—without being asked for their name or identifying information. The providers all volunteer their time, and donations will help the organization reach more people who need this specialized assistance.

Abortion has always existed and will continue to exist, even under a second Trump term. People reading this can help keep care accessible with their ongoing support.

 
