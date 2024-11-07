Where to Donate to Support Abortion Access

View this post on Instagram

Independent (i.e. non-Planned Parenthood) clinics provide close to 60 percent of abortions done in the U.S. and are more likely than Planned Parenthoods to offer both medication and procedural abortions, as well as abortions later in pregnancy. It’s likely more clinics will close—in addition to the ones that have already shuttered since Dobbs—especially in states like Florida, where an abortion amendment failed even though it got 57% of the vote.

Donate to the Keep Our Clinics campaign to help indie clinics stay open so they can provide abortions in states where it’s still legal, and offer birth control, miscarriage management, and post-abortion care in states where it’s not. Due to funding cuts from national groups, all-trimester clinics are facing an imminent financial crisis and people can support them through the Fund Later Care initiative.

Volunteers answering Reddit questions

Instead of doomscrolling, we are doing what we always do—helping people get abortions. No matter what happens, we will need your financial support.

Donate or fundraise: https://t.co/jtPFMmPB5V — OARS (@Abortion_Squad) November 6, 2024

The Online Abortion Resource Squad (OARS) is a group of volunteers who moderate the r/abortion subreddit, because, yes, people create throwaway Reddit accounts in order to ask how and where they can get abortions and help to pay for them. OARS works tirelessly to “ensure that every Reddit post asking for abortion-related help gets a quality, accurate, compassionate answer.” OARS is volunteer-run but donations will help them hire staff and train more volunteers.

Groups fighting criminalization

Unsure about current abortion laws in your state?

Confused about whether you can get care or the risk of helping a loved one? Know your rights and get free legal services for abortion, pregnancy loss, and birth, no matter your age or immigration status: https://t.co/Ogrj1H0R74 pic.twitter.com/M4fui25UNG — If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice (@ifwhenhow) November 7, 2024

Pregnancy criminalization happened under Roe and has only increased since it was overturned. If/When/How is a reproductive justice organization that operates both a helpline for legal questions and a Repro Legal Defense Fund to cover bail and attorney fees for people arrested for their miscarriages or abortions—you can donate to either arm of the organization. The group Pregnancy Justice also provides direct legal assistance and donations help them support clients.

Volunteers for a medical hotline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miscarriage & Abortion Hotline (@ma_hotline)

Self-managing your own abortion with pills can be very safe, but questions do come up, and people miscarrying can also be unsure when they need to go to an emergency room. People can call or text pro-choice medical providers at the Miscarriage + Abortion Hotline between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET for expert advice—without being asked for their name or identifying information. The providers all volunteer their time, and donations will help the organization reach more people who need this specialized assistance.

Abortion has always existed and will continue to exist, even under a second Trump term. People reading this can help keep care accessible with their ongoing support.