Jezebel’s Person of the Year Is Anyone Who Donated to an Abortion Fund

There are over 8 billion people in the world and yet, on Thursday, Time announced fuckass Donald Trump as its Person of the Year. For the second time.

He was last named as Person of the Year in 2016, which I get. He was a wildcard candidate running for president out of spite who shocked the establishment and lost the popular vote. He hasn’t done anything particularly different since then, especially not this year, when all he did was barely dodge a bullet. Sure he won the election, but let’s be real, it was not because he ran an impressive or strategic campaign. He picked the ickiest senator as vice president then held incoherent rallies where, if he wasn’t yelling lies about Ohioans eating cats and dogs, he was playing the “YMCA” and doing his stupid little dance.

My point is, I think Time made a boring and uncreative choice. I also think it was uncreative to make Barack Obama Person of the Year for the second time in 2012 and I think it would have been boring to name Kamala Harris Person of the Year if she had won. Selecting a newly elected U.S. president just feels like you’re phoning it in.

This isn’t to say Trump hasn’t wreaked havoc on this country. And maybe this devastation helps make the case for Trump as Person of the Year; after all, Time says they pick “for better or worse.” However, here at Jezebel, we prefer to highlight the people helping to clean up the mess.