Apparently, Emmy Voters Have No Taste

On Tuesday, the 77th Emmy Awards nominations were announced, with Severance, The Studio, The Bear, and The White Lotus leading the pack. The Ben Stiller-backed workplace drama boasts 27 nominations, while Apple TV’s new Hollywood satire, Hulu’s old standby, and HBO’s sweeping hit scored 23 nods each. Other frontrunners include The Last of Us with 16 nominations, Andor with 14 nominations, and The Pitt with 13.

While none of these are all that surprising, there’s just one thing I can’t quite let slip: the fact that at least one lead in each of the aforementioned series received an individual nomination, yet none of Andor’s impeccable recurring ensemble received one. Not Diego Luna as the record-setting series‘ titular character, not Genevieve O’Reilly as the fan-favorite senator-turned-subversive, and not Stellan Skarsgård, who delivered the lion’s share of the show’s most searing monologues. Frankly, I struggle to classify these glaring omissions as mere snubs, but rather a result of a complete and utter ignorance on the voters’ part.