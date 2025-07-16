Trump Loses It on MAGA ‘Weaklings,’ Calls Epstein Files ‘Bullshit’

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t shocked we’re still talking about the Epstein Files more than a week after Trump’s Department of Justice told everyone there was nothing to talk about. Not because we should believe the DOJ (obviously), but because MAGA would believe Trump if he said the blue sky is orange and NASA killed Epstein.

But MAGA doesn’t seem to be letting this one go. While some far-right influencers appeared to reluctantly accept that we’ve gotten all we’re going to get out of the Trump administration on this matter, others—including GOPers, podcasters, and conspiracy-pilled members of Trump’s own inner circle— have tripled, quadrupled, and quintupled down. Even House Speaker Mike Johnson, who monitors porn intake with his son and is usually one of Trump’s most reliable little sycophants, broke with the president on Tuesday. “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it,” he told far-right podcaster Benny Johnson.