Trump Loses It on MAGA ‘Weaklings,’ Calls Epstein Files ‘Bullshit’

By Lauren Tousignant  |  July 16, 2025 | 12:26pm
I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t shocked we’re still talking about the Epstein Files more than a week after Trump’s Department of Justice told everyone there was nothing to talk about. Not because we should believe the DOJ (obviously), but because MAGA would believe Trump if he said the blue sky is orange and NASA killed Epstein.

But MAGA doesn’t seem to be letting this one go. While some far-right influencers appeared to reluctantly accept that we’ve gotten all we’re going to get out of the Trump administration on this matter, others—including GOPers, podcasters, and conspiracy-pilled members of Trump’s own inner circle— have tripled, quadrupled, and quintupled down. Even House Speaker Mike Johnson, who monitors porn intake with his son and is usually one of Trump’s most reliable little sycophants, broke with the president on Tuesday. “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it,” he told far-right podcaster Benny Johnson.

Trump, who tends to address his base like a basket of mewing, clawing kittens, seemed to further pander to them over the weekend. But by Wednesday morning, he fully crashed out over the fact that MAGA didn’t drop the conspiracy theory—one he helped amplify and partly campaigned on—the second he decided it should be dropped.

“Their [Democrats] new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” he continued. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!” Hear that, MAGA? Trump told you to fuck off.

 
