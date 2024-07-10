Yes, Lena Dunham Talked About Taylor Swift in Her Latest Interview

I’ll admit, I think about Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift‘s friendship probably a little too often. They became best friends while Dunham was dating Jack Antonoff, who also became best friends with Swift and has since become one of her biggest collaborators. But then Dunham and Antonoff broke up, and then Dunham moved to London, and Antonoff and Swift went on to make like 17 more albums together, and does anyone talk to Lorde anymore???

This is all to say, I’m always interested to hear that Dunham and Swift still seem to be close friends. The last time I said to myself, “Wow, they’re still friends, good for them,” was when Swift was a bridesmaid in Dunham’s wedding in 2021. And this week, Dunham mentioned Swift in a big-ass interview with the New Yorker and I, once again, found myself saying, “Wow, they’re still friends, good for them.”

“I’m always very careful to be protective of her in every single way,” Dunham told Rachel Syme. “Probably the two things I get asked most in life are ‘What is Taylor like?’ and ‘Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?’ And usually my answer to both things is no, but I will say that she’s everything that you would want her to be. She’s kind, she’s devoted, she’s introspective, she’s emotional, she’s funny as fuck. I guess my feeling sometimes is, Isn’t she giving us enough, guys?”

All fair. Dunham also added that she might try to see Swift’s Era Tours in London but that she’s already seen the show in Boston and Pittsburgh, two cities she described as…”off the beaten path.” ????? Here’s the exact quote: “I went in Boston, and I went in Pittsburgh. I like to sometimes go to the cities that are a little bit more off the beaten path.”

Granted, Swift’s never written a song about Boston (and please don’t, Taylor!!!) but any true Swifite would know that Boston (specifically Gilette Stadium) is one of Taylor’s favorite tour stops since it was the first stadium she ever headlined. Also, Dunham was born and raised in NYC, and calling two other major U.S. cities “off the beaten path” just feels like a very fucking annoying NYC-kid thing to say. Anyway!

“Even since before Taylor and I were friends, I just always had felt such a deep connection to her music. Something unique to only me, obviously,” Dunham continued about attending the shows at those off-the-beaten-path locales. “I was telling Lu [Felber, Dunham’s husband] before we went, ‘Listen, you’ve never seen me like this.’ It’s like something comes through me—it’s my church. I start speaking in tongues.” This is the only time you’ll ever see me say this about Dunham but, relatable.