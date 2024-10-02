Lady Gaga’s Fiancé Took Her to a House Party in Minnesota

It’s been a huge summer for Minnesotans. Gov. Tim Walz won over at least half of America after getting chosen as Kamala Harris‘ VP nominee and Lady Gaga is hitting up house parties in the state! I’m sure there are lots of other great things happening in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so congrats to them.

Gaga’s currently doing press for Joker: Folie à Deux, which hits theaters Friday, and stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night to talk about how her fiancé, Michael Polansky, a native Minnesotan, has introduced her to the state.

“He took me to a house party, and everybody was hanging out and we ordered pizza and it was just really cool,” she told Jimmy Kimmel, who then asked if people freaked out that Lady Gaga was there. “I don’t think so,” she responded. “They know me as like, Michael’s fiancé.”

“It was just so nice, people were talking about real-life stuff, and just hanging out on a porch,” she continued. “I’m kind of like that, I love a porch.” Who doesn’t?

She then revealed how Polansky proposed, which did not include getting down on one knee because she’s “a modern lady.” And, in seemingly keeping with that theme, he asked Gaga for her permission before popping the question. Also, he popped it after they went rock climbing. Kimmel, specifically, was shocked at that last detail, asking, “For real? You climb rocks?”

“I do now,” Gaga responded. “I would do anything for love.” Aw.

She continued: “He didn’t propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top, and we looked around, and we took some photos, and then we went back down, and we were just like walking back to the room…he actually, it was very Michael to ask me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed.” Obviously, Gaga gave him her blessing and then said yes.

Gaga added that they don’t know what they’re going to do for their wedding yet, but it seems like they’re between a courthouse with Chinese food or a “circus with unicorns.” Both sound lovely! Long as it’s not a house party.