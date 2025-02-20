Feels Like a Perfect Time for Lady Gaga to Bring Back Poisoning Men

When we last left off with Lady Gaga and Beyoncé in the “Telephone” music video in 2011, they poisoned Beyoncé’s boyfriend’s coffee and breakfast, then poisoned the entire diner, performed an elbow-and-knee-focused dance among the dead bodies, then drove off into the sunset in their Pussy Wagon as sirens wailed in the background. The final shot of the nine-minute and 30-second music video ends with: “To Be Continued…”

It’s been 14 years and we are still to be continuing. Did they successfully go “far, far away” from there? Did that annoying person ever stop calling? Did Lady Gaga find a glove that covers her entire hand? Most importantly, have they poisoned more men? This week, for the first time, we finally got somewhat of an answer.

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga took Vanity Fair’s lie-detector test and, when the interviewer asked if “Telephone” will ever be continued, she answered “Yes,” albeit a little hesitantly. “When?” the interviewer asked. “I don’t know.” But she did confirm that Beyoncé “maybe” will be in it, and the lie detector technician (???) said yes, she was being truthful. Honestly, that’s good enough for me! She added that the holdup isn’t over “scheduling conflicts with Beyoncé,” who also previously alluded to an imminent part 2 during the promotion of Cowboy Carter. So…what the fuck’s the holdup then?

Hopefully, their combined teases mean something is coming sooner rather than later. Because poisoning men? Dancing on their graves in a stars-and-stripes two-piece? Evading police? I can’t think of a better climate in which to give us the sequel to this visual and storytelling masterpiece.

Lady Gaga also revealed that Jo Calderone, her male alter-ego from the “Yoü and I” music video, is dead. Which, RIP. I wonder if he was poisoned.