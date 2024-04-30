Barbra! That’s an Inside Thought!

There are few people I have less in common with than Barbra Streisand. I don’t own cloned dogs; I don’t live on a ranch compound on the coast of California; and I (nor anybody) possesses her immense musical stardom. That being said, it’s always nice and humbling to see a celeb of that stature make a social faux pas that you, a lowly plebe, could also see yourself making. Babs is just a girl from Brooklyn, after all.

On Monday, comedian Melissa McCarthy shared a photo of herself and her friend, director Adam Shankman, attending Center Theatre Group’s annual gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. She looks lovely in a mint green dress and blazer and matching boots‚ incidentally, the sort of outfit I find myself throwing together when I visit California because I never have any fucking idea how the weather works out there.

Anyways, Barbra, happy to see Shankman, commented on Melissa’s photo, “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

Yes, you’re reading it correctly—there’s no punctuation in that sentence. It’s a true thought vomit, a real yapper’s dilemma.

Luckily, it doesn’t feel like Barbara’s being judgmental or mean-spirited—she just seems genuinely curious. But to paraphrase Gretchen Wieners, “You can’t just ask someone if they’re on Ozempic.”

It’s not dissimilar from when my grandma would tell me plainly that she didn’t understand my college poetry which, fair! Could she have told me in a more polite way? Sure. But she was being honest. And to also be fair, I think about semaglutide’s grip on Hollywood all of the time. So while it wasn’t polite to ask in an Instagram comment and obviously no one’s body is up for public discussion, there is something satisfying about seeing the most famous woman in the world voice your own inside thoughts.

A lot of folks on the internet wonder if Babs maybe thought she was sending Melissa a DM. I’m not sure that makes it that much better. But I do think Barbra Streisand could ask me anything from, “Do you remember where I placed my eighth Grammy statue?” to, “What is your medical history?” and I’d find a way to give her a suitable answer.

Barbra ended up deleting the comment without getting an answer, which is for the best. It’s none of our business. But it’s nice to know stars are just as nosy as the rest of us.