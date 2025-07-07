It’s Rich-People-on-Yachts Season

Apologies to anyone I might offend with this generalization, but the people with politics I agree with can’t afford a raft, let alone a boat. If you’re from the Midwest—like me—then chances are you have to compromise your integrity for a pleasant afternoon on a pontoon. And if you’re an elite, chances are you’re already unburdened by integrity’s anchor and have easy access to yachts (mega or otherwise). And such is the case for nepo babies Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson.
While Brady was fresh off Jeff Bezos‘ wedding week, Hudson and Johnson have been soaking up the sun (and reportedly running into Ricky Martin) in Ibiza for the last few days. Who could blame them? If I just split from my long-term partner or hadn’t made a good movie in a decade, I, too, would be on a beach somewhere. However, hanging out with a man who once kept a MAGA hat in his locker and is buddy-buddy with at least one of the most evil billionaires in the world is a criminal offense in my book. Of all the yachts in Ibiza, you choose the one with that guy on it? The most flattering answer is that they just wanted the gossip from the Bezos wedding.
It was a busy weekend for Johnson; on Sunday, she was honored with the President’s Award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic. Speaking to Variety, she confirmed that she’ll soon be directing her first feature film alongside her Cha Cha Real Smooth co-star and “an incredible autistic actress” (her words!), Vanessa Burghardt.
“I can’t waste time on toxic sets anymore, or in situations that are not fun or fulfilling or healthy,” Johnson said when asked about pivoting behind the camera. “That’s one of the perks of [producing], because I get to put amazing people together and make something.”
Can’t waste time in situations that are not fun or fulfilling or healthy anymore, huh? Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Dakota…
- Elton John will just cash any check these days, huh? [Page Six]
- Stars! They’re just like us: Kendall Jenner balanced a $60,000 handbag on her head while taking a shot in Saint-Tropez. [Daily Mail]
- Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet has just joined the Jenner sisters’ French holiday. [TMZ]
- Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly met with a standing ovation from his fellow inmates after he was acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering charges. Aw! He should stay forever, probably. [People]
- Shakira has donated a portion of her ticket sales to the Texas flood victims. [Us Weekly]
- Superman is an immigrant, says James Gunn. [Variety]
- Seeing double(s): Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro matched at Wimbledon. [Just Jared]
- Lena Dunham now understands why the lack of diversity on Girls was a problem. [The Hollywood Reporter]
