It’s Rich-People-on-Yachts Season

Apologies to anyone I might offend with this generalization, but the people with politics I agree with can’t afford a raft, let alone a boat. If you’re from the Midwest—like me—then chances are you have to compromise your integrity for a pleasant afternoon on a pontoon. And if you’re an elite, chances are you’re already unburdened by integrity’s anchor and have easy access to yachts (mega or otherwise). And such is the case for nepo babies Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson.

Over the weekend, the two joined Tom Brady and Naomi Campbell on a vessel in Ibiza. Why? Well, to celebrate a Saudi Arabian producer’s birthday, of course! In a series of paparazzi photos, Hudson and Johnson—who also spent the Fourth of July together—were seen catching some rays and embracing each other as Brady looked on. Sounds like a scintillating time, no?