Britney Spears Says She’ll Never Date Another Man

On Sunday, the pop phenom and best-selling author dragged her most recent ex-boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, and announced that she is now “single as fuck.”

Via her stories, Spears posted a paparazzi photograph from April, just after she settled her conservatorship case with her father. In the photo, Soliz—who met Spears after he was hired to do maintenance work around her home in 2022 when she was still married to her ex-husband, Sam Asghari—is behind the wheel as Spears appears to hide from paparazzi in the passenger’s seat. However, in her caption, Spears claimed that not only did Soliz’s driving endanger her, but a single photographer was following them at the time.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” Spears asked her followers. “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she continued. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??” These are salient questions—the kind that are sadly posed after a relationship has ended.

She then shared a more definitive message on a pink background on her grid: “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.” At the time the photo was posted Sunday night, the caption reportedly read: “Single as fuck!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!” However, it appears Spears has since deleted the sentiment and replaced it with the credit to the account that originally posted it.

Soliz, you might remember, was the man with Spears the night paramedics were called to her room at the Chateau Marmont in May. At the time, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to The Sun that they received a 911 call for one “injured female,” confirming in a statement that there were no police and no one was hospitalized. The Daily Mail then reported that Spears and Soliz were drunk and Spears just twisted her ankle while doing cartwheels to celebrate her divorce from Asghari…

Which, if you ask me, separating from Soliz and men in general, is cause for more gymnastics!