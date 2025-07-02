Charlize Theron Has Me Excited to Hook Up in My 40s

On Wednesday, Charlize Theron joined Call Her Daddy to discuss everything from her tough teenage years (“I think people who knew me in school would say I was closed off.”) to a traumatic casting call with a producer early in her career (“I won’t even fucking say your name because you know you’re the scumbag.”) to taking home an Academy Award (“I got an Oscar, bitch. I got nothin’ else to prove.”).

As a longtime fan, Theron delivered the same distinctly Leo, no-fucks-given honesty she does in most other interviews. This time, however, she spoke very candidly about dating as a near-50-year-old and, unlike most conversations about modern courtship and hookup culture, her experience gave me…hope?

One particularly inspirational revelation: Theron told Alex Cooper that while she was once a serial monogamist who jumped from “one relationship to another relationship,” she’s now “having sex like she never has before.” Why? Well, in short, because her priority is no longer being in a relationship. It really is that simple, huh?