Can We Have More Female Musician Biopics, Please?

To worship Joan Baez is to be skeptical of any Hollywood depiction of Bob Dylan’s life and legacy—specifically, the pivotal role she continues to play in it. So, when it was announced that James Mangold was making A Complete Unknown, a film charting the start of Dylan’s rise to fame and his departure from folk music, I wasn’t planning on seeing it. This particular snapshot would obviously include Baez—whether it would also include the innumerable ways she informed Dylan as an artist, activist, and an individual in that time was, well, a complete unknown. As we’ve so often witnessed, Hollywood’s male storytellers tend to keep all of the women behind every “great man” right there in their shadow. Why would Mangold’s portrait of one of America’s most beloved misogynist lyricists and poets be any different?

After being forced to the theater last week, I’m afraid I was wrong. Kind of. Baez, I was pleased to learn, wasn’t quite manic pixie dreamgirled in the way I dreaded. That’s not to say I was in any way satisfied, though. After Oppenheimer, I wondered if there’d ever be a day in which Jean Tatlock, a worthy subject in her own right, would get a feature film of her own. Now that I’ve seen A Complete Unknown, I can’t help but think the same of Baez.