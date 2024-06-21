Charli XCX and Lorde Work It Out Through Song

Lorde and Charli XCX at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Happy Summer Solstice! According to the sun and the moon, today is the first official full day of summer. But arguably, summer kicked off two weeks ago when Charli XCX released her sixth studio album, Brat, and fully launched us into a Brat Summer.

Track 1o is a song titled “Girl, So Confusing” about the British alt-pop star’s complex relationship with another unnamed singer. “Yeah, I don’t know if you like me/Sometimes I think you might hate me/Sometimes I think I might hate you,” she sings about an unnamed pop girly she feels compared to. Honestly, I love a song that revels in the gray space of female friendship that I can also dance to. Perfect summer bop.

Fans speculated who this confusing girl even was, and late Thursday night, Charli XCX confirmed suspicions by releasing a remix featuring Lorde. The New Zealand pop star’s lyrics, which Charli also shared via screenshot of a text exchange, delve into her own complicated feelings about their friendship.

“Well, honestly, I was speechless/ When I woke up to your voice note/ You told me how you’d been feeling/ Let’s work it out on the remi x”

And work it out they did! Lorde wrote in the text message (some of which became lyrics in her verse): “When we put this to bed, the internet will go crazy. I’m glad I know how you feel, because I ride for you, Charli.”

The power of looking at a relationship honestly! The power of speaking to your own insecurities! The power of female friendship! The power of music!