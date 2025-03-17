Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Rollout Is Unnecessarily Dramatic

The live action Snow White premiered in Los Angeles over the weekend, convening its ensemble cast at the El Capitan Theatre amid reports that its two leads, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, aren’t exactly friends. While there certainly are not a lot of photos of them together, they did appear to go the route of cordial co-workers and at least stood next to each other in group shots alongside the Disney suits. Looking at them, you’d hardly know that in the days leading up to its Saturday debut, the film has been steeped in controversy—from Zegler and Gadot’s opposing views to “woke” changes made to the script.

Last week, headlines regarding Snow White dominated industry outlets, the most shocking being that Zegler’s politics have rendered Disney unable to “know what to do” with her. (Zegler has posted pro-Palestinian sentiments online, and expressed hope that Donald Trump and his supporters “never know peace” following his reelection.)

“Disney’s lead actress is out of control,” a source told Page Six last week. “They don’t know what to do… She’s an outspoken 20-something and Disney chiefs have called her directly and asked her to tone down her posts. They’ve called her management, but she won’t listen.”

“It’s been this way the entire way through filming,” the source added. “But it’s the tying of her politics to Snow White that is upsetting.”