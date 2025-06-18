Calling It Now: Jeremy Allen White Will Win an Oscar for His Springsteen Portrayal

Last year, when Jeremy Allen White was cast as Bruce Springsteen, I was skeptical, to say the least. For starters, the notion that anyone can sing like The Boss, let alone embody his certain je ne sais quoi—exuberant, emotionally exposed, and especially rough-around-the-edges—doesn’t inspire much confidence. It’s also tough to imagine another man looking quite as good in a pair of jeans. Now that I have seen the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, however, I’m pleased to report that my breakfast this morning was crow.

On Wednesday, the internet got its first look at White as the prolific singer-songwriter and working-class hero. If you haven’t seen it, why not? Go now. If you have, let’s talk about it!