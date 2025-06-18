Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict

After four days of deliberation, a Massachusetts jury found Karen Read not guilty of murdering her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022, nearly one year after her first prosecution culminated in a mistrial.

Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, leaving a scene of personal injury and death, and manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The jury cleared Read on the most serious charges and found her guilty only of operating a vehicle under the influence. Read reportedly embraced her lawyers as “booming cheers” came from the crowd gathered outside the courthouse. According to CBS News, more than 1,000 people are surrounding the building.

“I just want to say two things. Number one is I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially, and more importantly, emotionally, for almost four years,” Read said while leaving the courthouse. “And the second thing I want to say is no one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have.”

The verdict arrived after some chaos. After Wednesday’s lunch break, the jury indicated they had reached a verdict, yet just minutes later, they rescinded their statement. Judge Beverly Cannone then sent the jury back to continue their deliberation. However, after another few minutes, they once again declared they had officially reached a decision.