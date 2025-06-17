Hailey Bieber Deletes Perfectly Petty Justin Bieber Comment

It’s been a hard few days for dad and husband Justin Bieber. Over the weekend, Bieber welcomed the birth of his latest meme after a video of him telling a meddlesome paparazzi outside Malibu’s Soho House, “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” immediately entered the internet lexicon. The hodgepodge of AAVE quickly went viral in every way imaginable, and that was just Friday night.
By Sunday, a much larger drama was brewing at chez Bieber, building on months of erratic behavior from the pop star. For example, Bieb’s posted 47 times to grid in the last seven days. Mostly stuff like this, which, in my friend group, would be more than enough to get the ball rolling on a wellness check:
But it’s not actually Justin’s posting that got the internet into a tizzy this weekend; it was his wife’s. Specifically, Hailey Bieber‘s choice to comment “father’s day sucks ass” on one of his (dozens of) Father’s Day posts, this one captioned, “I’m a dad that’s not to be fucked with.”
But fuck with him she did. Why, though? Well, the drama goes back to Mother’s Day, when, for some reason, Justin chose to share a note on Instagram that read “Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass.” He then followed that up with an Instagram story that read, “Good luck for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.” If you think that’s a strange message to send to your 294 million followers on your wife’s first Mother’s Day after giving birth, you’re not alone! The internet was quick to clock that Bieber was not standing on business here, and he was inundated with criticism.
Justin then followed up with some of his classic grid posts, declaring her the “best mommy day gurlie,” and showing that he’d surprised her with a mariachi band performance (fairly certain most new moms would prefer 20 minutes of uninterrupted quiet time, but maybe Mrs. Bieber is different). The damage was done, however, and commenters were not buying the about-face in his Mother’s Day content, with one person writing, “Haley for sure has his password and is posting.”
The best mommy day gurlie in question remained silent at the time, seemingly waiting until Sunday to get her clapback in. The kicker? She did not follow that up with a grid post celebrating her husband or–as far as I can tell–a surprise mariachi band. While there were conflicting reports on whether she’d since deleted the comment, it’s definitely gone as of Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST.
Justin, however, did post about Hailey on his Instagram story and on his grid on Sunday—amid all the other more worrisome posts—so I guess he’s standing on business here. What about that isn’t clocking to you?
