Hailey Bieber Deletes Perfectly Petty Justin Bieber Comment

It’s been a hard few days for dad and husband Justin Bieber. Over the weekend, Bieber welcomed the birth of his latest meme after a video of him telling a meddlesome paparazzi outside Malibu’s Soho House, “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” immediately entered the internet lexicon. The hodgepodge of AAVE quickly went viral in every way imaginable, and that was just Friday night.

By Sunday, a much larger drama was brewing at chez Bieber, building on months of erratic behavior from the pop star. For example, Bieb’s posted 47 times to grid in the last seven days. Mostly stuff like this, which, in my friend group, would be more than enough to get the ball rolling on a wellness check:

But it’s not actually Justin’s posting that got the internet into a tizzy this weekend; it was his wife’s. Specifically, Hailey Bieber‘s choice to comment “father’s day sucks ass” on one of his (dozens of) Father’s Day posts, this one captioned, “I’m a dad that’s not to be fucked with.”

