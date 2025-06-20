Sounds Like Orlando Bloom Also Didn’t Support Katy Perry’s Space Mission

There are challenging moments in every couple’s relationship—wardrobe choices that can’t be reckoned with, habits that might impel one to inflict serious harm upon the other, and decisions that simply can’t be defended. Thanks to a new Daily Mail exclusive, we now know that when it comes to the rumored demise of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship, it seems the latter was the cause.

On Friday, the tabloid published an interview with an unnamed source that confirmed Bloom found Perry’s participation in the Blue Origin girlboss joyride to space “embarrassing” and “cringeworthy.” It gets worse. Apparently, Bloom’s admission that “the whole thing looked ridiculous” came out “in the middle of a fight.” Ope!

Well, as one who is even remotely familiar with Perry’s ego can imagine, Bloom’s comment was the lowest possible blow.