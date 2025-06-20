Sounds Like Orlando Bloom Also Didn’t Support Katy Perry’s Space Mission

There are challenging moments in every couple’s relationship—wardrobe choices that can’t be reckoned with, habits that might impel one to inflict serious harm upon the other, and decisions that simply can’t be defended. Thanks to a new Daily Mail exclusive, we now know that when it comes to the rumored demise of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship, it seems the latter was the cause.
Well, as one who is even remotely familiar with Perry’s ego can imagine, Bloom’s comment was the lowest possible blow.
“It hurt her feelings,” the source told the Daily Mail. “Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space—motherfucking space—and your partner isn’t impressed.” I’m sorry, but is the source here Perry herself??? Come on. Need I remind everyone that this woman merely held up a daisy and her set list during the 11-minute trip? She’s not exactly an astronaut…
Now, as the Venice nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez approach, Bloom reportedly still wants to go to the wedding, despite the fact that Perry herself isn’t attending due to “prior commitments” on her Lifetimes’ tour…
“He complains about her going to space, and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it possible for her to do this in the first place,” the source vented. “They’re already spiraling and now the wedding is another thing that they have to fight about.” I mean, man just wants a Bezos-level plate at that ceremony! I would [redacted] Bezos if given the chance, but still can’t say I blame him.
This isn’t the first source to offer some clues into the rumored downfall of their relationship. In early June, insiders blamed the pop star’s flop album and flop tour for their distance.
“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” one source told People. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.” Another source added: “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship.”
Welp, perhaps Perry will move on with someone who supports her next vanity project…
