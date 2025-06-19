Ohio GOP Ignores Voters, Introduces Bill to Ban Abortion, Criminalize Abortion Seekers

In 2023, 57% of Ohioans voted to protect abortion access after Roe v. Wade was overturned. But, as we’ve recently seen in Missouri, GOP lawmakers don’t really care what their constituents want.

On Wednesday, Ohio Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would ban abortion entirely, with zero exceptions for rape and incest, and establish fetal personhood, while also branding abortion-seekers as committing “homicide.” (Abortion is currently allowed up to 20 weeks.) And they don’t stop there.

The Ohio Prenatal Equal Protection Act, introduced by Reps. Levi Dean (R-Xenia) and Johnathan Newman (R-Troy) also seeks to ban access to in vitro fertilization and certain contraceptives, including IUDs. Like the hundreds of anti-abortion bills introduced by GOP lawmakers since Roe was overturned, this bill seemingly wants to take the role of parenthood from those who want it and force it upon those who don’t, who aren’t ready, and/or are under duress.