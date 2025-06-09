Federal Inquiry Found Texas Hospital Violated Woman’s Right to an Emergency Abortion

The findings are a small victory, but a recent policy change casts doubt on whether Trump's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will investigate such violations in the future. 

By Lauren Tousignant  |  June 9, 2025 | 11:43am
Photo Credit: Getty AbortionPolitics
Federal Inquiry Found Texas Hospital Violated Woman’s Right to an Emergency Abortion

In a somewhat head-scratching series of events last week, the Trump administration got rid of crucial Biden-era guidance reminding hospitals that they must provide patients with emergency abortion care, while also making it crystal clear why hospitals need this guidance in the first place.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported on a federal inquiry that found that a hospital in Texas violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) when it refused to provide emergency abortion care to Kylieigh Thurman, now 36, while she was suffering an ectopic pregnancy. The inquiry was reportedly completed in April, but this was the first time its findings were revealed.

Thurman filed a complaint against Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in December (along with the Center for Reproductive Rights) after it twice denied her emergency abortion care in February 2023. Texas, which has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, threatens doctors with up to 99 years in prison.

Ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fertilized egg develops outside the uterine wall, is the leading cause of maternal mortality in the first trimester. The condition is incompatible with life and can cause life-threatening bleeding if not treated. Abortion is the only treatment.

“I didn’t want anyone else to have to go through this,” Thurman told the AP last week. “I put a lot of the responsibility on the state.” As a result of the delayed care, Thurman suffered a ruptured fallopian tube, permanently impacting her future fertility.

But, while the inquiry’s findings represent a very small victory for abortion access, a recent policy change by the Trump administration casts doubt on whether the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)—the department responsible for enforcing and overseeing EMTALA—will faithfully or thoroughly investigate EMTALA violations in the future.

One day before the findings were revealed, Trump’s CMS rescinded the guidance that Biden issued to all hospitals after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, which stated that EMTALA supersedes state-level abortion bans. CMS said it will continue to enforce EMTALA, “including for identified emergency medical conditions that place the health of a pregnant woman or her unborn child in serious jeopardy.”

CMS administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz wrote on X on Wednesday that the “Biden administration created confusion, but EMTALA is clear and the law has not changed: women will receive care for miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, and medical emergencies in all fifty states.”

But doctors in states with abortion bans it’s the laws that are confusing—and because many carry the threat of jail time, fines, or license revocation, the result is that the pregnant patient’s life is put in jeopardy. Biden’s guidance was, in part, meant to assure doctors and healthcare workers that they’d be protected, regardless of their state’s anti-abortion laws. By revoking Biden’s guidance, Dr. Oz’s CMS is actually what’s creating the confusion.

(Also, the letter includes the term “unborn child,” which suggests the administration is still eager to make fetal personhood the law of the land.)

“This action sends a clear message: the lives and health of pregnant people are not worth protecting,” Dr. Jamila Perritt, an OB-GYN and the president of Physicians for Reproductive Health, said in a statement on Tuesday of CMS’s decision. “Complying with this law can mean the difference between life and death for pregnant people, forcing providers like me to choose between caring for someone in their time of need and turning my back on them to comply with cruel and dangerous laws.” Unsurprisingly, the move to undermine EMTALA for pregnant patients was plainly spelled out in Project 2025.

In her complaint, Thurman said the hospital first sent her away with a pamphlet on miscarriages, and was “denied care again” when she returned with heavy bleeding. “It was not until her OB/GYN pleaded to hospital staff that she be given care that the hospital provided the necessary care,” the filing states. “This care was too late, and Ms. Thurman’s ectopic pregnancy ruptured due to the hospital’s delay in treating her.”

 
Join the discussion...