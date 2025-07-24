Jack Schlossberg Is Big Mad at Ryan Murphy

The latest back-and-forth between Schlossberg and Murphy arrived after Murphy commented that he was taken aback by Schlossberg’s feelings on a recent episode of the This Is Gavin Newsom podcast (LOL).
“I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember,” Murphy. There’s that patented Ryan Murphy arrogance! Schlossberg, of course, didn’t take too kindly to the assertion. On Wednesday, he took to his favorite platform for pettiness (read: Instagram) and let it rip.
“Hey @ryanmurphyproductions: My earliest memories are of John calling me Jackolatern and ‘the nudist,’ picking me up from school, his Pontiac convertible,” Schlossberg wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.“I remember being the ring bearer at his wedding and the day he died. I remember Wyclef singing at his funeral.” Wyclef? That’s a choice, but OK!
He continued: “More memories are passed down from stories —like the time he locked himself out of a car in an intersection and asked the guy screaming at him if he could borrow a golf club to smash the window to get the keys, and then did it.”
Schlossberg then called out Murphy for capitalizing on his family’s traumatic history: “You’re making millions off John, making a public spectacle of it but won’t contribute any of your riches to the causes he championed, or the legacy of public service he represented.”
The series has also—rightfully—come under fire from the terminally online for its casting decisions and TEMU wardrobe. When the first photos of the series’ leads, Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly, first hit the web, reactions were overwhelmingly critical. “I’ll never forgive you Ryan Murphy,” one user tweeted. “the stiff birkin is what’s killing me the most….no one on set thought it’d be a good idea to stuff it with something?” another wrote. However, I’ll note that in more recent production photos, Pidgeon does look a lot more like Bessette.
See! Bullying works…for everyone but Schlossberg, apparently.
