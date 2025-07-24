Jack Schlossberg Is Big Mad at Ryan Murphy

Jack Schlossberg is not a fan of Ryan Murphy‘s forthcoming American Love Story. That much was made obvious when the Kennedy heir recently popped off in Murphy’s Instagram comments (and via his own stories). Well, in case Schlossberg wasn’t clear enough then, he’s continued to make his distaste for the series—which centers on the courtship and marriage of one of America’s most famous couples, JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette—as known as…well, his aunt and uncle.

The latest back-and-forth between Schlossberg and Murphy arrived after Murphy commented that he was taken aback by Schlossberg’s feelings on a recent episode of the This Is Gavin Newsom podcast (LOL).

“I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember,” Murphy. There’s that patented Ryan Murphy arrogance! Schlossberg, of course, didn’t take too kindly to the assertion. On Wednesday, he took to his favorite platform for pettiness (read: Instagram) and let it rip.