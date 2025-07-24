What Did These 3 Do 28 Summers Ago???

Last week, the long-awaited sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer hit theaters and folks, it’s really bad. So bad, in fact, that *spoiler alert* the killer doesn’t die despite being shot twice at close range and falling into the ocean. Oh, and the finale’s punchline is a “men should go to therapy” gag. The writing is plagued with bad clichés; the cast is lacking in charisma; and the mystery at its core is a bit of a bore. Fortunately, there’s an offscreen mystery I’m finding infinitely more captivating.

It all started last week, when Sarah Michelle Gellar (aka Queen Helen Shivers) said she never actually talked to Jennifer Love Hewitt at the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere despite starring in it together and walking the red carpet at different times.

“For everyone asking—I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt, who is fantastic in the movie,” Gellar wrote in a comment on Instagram, responding to a fan. “I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party.”

She continued: “If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy. I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.” Anyone else thinking this might be a case of protesting too much?