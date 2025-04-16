Far-Right Group That Helped Overturn ‘Roe’ Is Officially Going After Birth Control

Stuffed in the 900-page Project 2025 playbook, among the strategies to ban abortion pills and gut federal agencies, are several proposals to limit access to birth control. One of the groups on the advisory board of Project 2025 is Alliance Defending Freedom, a right-wing Christian legal organization that wrote the Mississippi abortion ban the Supreme Court used to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 and thereby end the federal right to abortion.

That same day, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court should reconsider the right to birth control. Now that Donald Trump is back in the White House, ADF has been busy doing things like arguing that states have free reign to kick Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid for providing non-abortion services like birth control. Their latest stunt is trying to get the Trump administration to start chipping away at insurance coverage of contraception.

Last week, ADF sent a letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services to end any federal agreements it has with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which it derided as a “pro-abortion” organization. ACOG was founded in 1951 as a professional association for providers of full-spectrum reproductive healthcare for women; it has 60,000 members across the U.S.

ACOG and its related foundation have two government grants: The first funds an advisory panel that recommends which preventive services, like contraception and health screenings, health insurance should cover without cost-sharing, known as the Women’s Preventive Services Initiative, or WPSI. The second funds the creation of protocols to make childbirth safer and generally improve maternity care—this is through a program called Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health, or AIM.

ADF claims that this preventive maternity care work ACOG does for HHS violates Trump’s executive orders banning the use of federal funds to promote gender identity, DEI policies, and abortion. As ADF senior counsel and director of regulatory practice Matt Bowman said in a statement, “We urge the HHS to withdraw funds to ACOG and ensure federal money is promoting actual health priorities for Americans, not funding left-wing activism.” (Bowman worked in HHS during the first Trump administration, where he assisted in the effort to block migrant girls in U.S. custody from getting abortions.)