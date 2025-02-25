As Abortion Bans Drive Up Maternal, Infant Mortality, Trump Admin. Shutters Key CDC Program

This week, we learned the latest casualty in the Trump administration’s war on government programs that allegedly promote “DEI” is the CDC’s Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS). The federal data collection and research program has existed since 1988 and studies infant and maternal health data in order to help improve outcomes. Not even the first Trump administration disrupted its vital work.

Talking Points Memo first reported on PRAMS’ shuttering over the weekend. Since, the outlet’s follow-up reporting claims PRAMS was shut down for supposedly promoting “DEI,” or diversity, equity, and inclusion, as the administration wages a racist witch hunt to weed out programs that—God forbid—support or promote diversity.

The administration reportedly takes issue with PRAMS’ survey and research protocol, which includes questionnaires that ask about race, sexual orientation, and identity and class status— many of the questions were first introduced in 2023. Ironically, TPM notes that PRAMS was quite literally created in the ’80s to figure out why Black women and babies had “worse health outcomes” than white women and babies. Today, according to the CDC’s own data, Black pregnant people are still three to four times more likely than white pregnant people to die from pregnancy or birth-related causes. But under Trump’s executive order, acknowledging this reality—rooted in persistent medical racism and generations of economic inequality—is wasteful “DEI.”