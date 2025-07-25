Matty Healy’s Mom Is ‘Glad’ She’s Not Taylor Swift’s Mother-in-Law

I often wonder how my parents would behave if—in some bizarre universe—I ever became famous. Truth be told, they probably wouldn’t be any different than they are now. My dad would be telling strangers about my personal life—unprompted—in the line at the grocery store, and my mom would be prepared to square up on anybody who talked shit about me. That said, I can’t blame Matty Healy‘s mom, Denise Welch, for publicly defending her son when asked about Taylor Swift—even if he’s likely hanging his head this morning.
“Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” she replied, to a chorus of audible gasps in the clubhouse. “Not that I have anything against her at all,” Welch went on. “It was just—it was tricky.” Tricky seems like an understatement. Also, Welch’s statement begs a question: were Healy and Swift close to marriage or secretly engaged? The mention of being someone’s mother-in-law seems a reach if not, no?
She then continued: “She—listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.” While “not allowed to say anything” sounds like a thinly-veiled hint at an NDA (or the fear of facing the ire of Swifties everywhere), I’ll note Healy has at least commented on the album before. After its release in 2024, for example, Healy said he hadn’t listened to it but was “sure it’s good.” Certain sleuths also think he’s hinted at it in other appearances, but who’s to say for sure? The guy always seems like he’s doing a bit.
“He is very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous,” Welch wrapped up her answer, referring to Gabbriette Bechtel, by her real name. “So, we’ve moved on.” OK, then.
Speaking of moving on: Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, just posted a photo dump of some wholesome couples content on Instagram. So, looks like everybody got what they wanted in the end!
- Hulk Hogan‘s final conversation with his daughter, Brooke, sounds super healing, but unfortunately, it did not include a request that she return to her music career. [Page Six]
- Congrats to Ethel Cain, who’s in her first-ever romantic relationship at the age of 27. [People]
- Wu-Tang Clan and Zohran Mamdani crossover alert! [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Jax Taylor insists he’s not done with reality television, just taking a “pause.” [Us Weekly]
- I know people are upset about Anne Hathaway’s outfits on the set of The Devil Wears Prada, but I’m less impressed by Meryl Streep‘s…[Daily Mail]
- Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal as lovers? I’m seated. [Just Jared]
- Ms. Huang, aka Sarah Bock, is in the Buffy reboot! [Variety]
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.