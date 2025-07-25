Matty Healy’s Mom Is ‘Glad’ She’s Not Taylor Swift’s Mother-in-Law

I often wonder how my parents would behave if—in some bizarre universe—I ever became famous. Truth be told, they probably wouldn’t be any different than they are now. My dad would be telling strangers about my personal life—unprompted—in the line at the grocery store, and my mom would be prepared to square up on anybody who talked shit about me. That said, I can’t blame Matty Healy‘s mom, Denise Welch, for publicly defending her son when asked about Taylor Swift—even if he’s likely hanging his head this morning.

On Thursday, the Loose Women panelist appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live alongside the Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Shannon Beador. Because Andy Cohen is…well, Andy Cohen, it was inevitable that Welch was asked about Healy’s former girlfriend and the music he’s inspired—most recently, The Tortured Poets Department.