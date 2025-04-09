RFK Jr. Pretty Much Admits He Has No Idea What His Department’s Cutting or Why 

Since getting confirmed as Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary in February, Robert F. Kennedy has proposed over $11 billion in cuts to his department. Last week, he terminated thousands of employees and entire agencies, including ones in charge of crucial research and services surrounding reproductive care and intimate partner violence. Now, in his first sit-down interview since becoming health secretary, Kennedy conceded to CBS News that he’s “not familiar” with the specifics of what’s been cut or why.

It’s tempting to hear this and ask, “OK, so who’s really in charge then???” but I’d wager that whoever’s “really in charge,” be that Kennedy or someone else, also wouldn’t be able to tell you what was cut and why. This entire administration has made clear it operates on a slash-and-burn, ask-questions-later strategy that may or may not be using an AI system to decide which career civil servants and public health experts get to keep their jobs and which get fired.

“You proposed more than $11 billion to local and state programs addressing things like infectious disease, mental health, addiction, and childhood vaccination. Did you personally approve those cuts?” Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News’ chief medical correspondent, asks Kennedy in a clip from the interview posted Wednesday afternoon. “No, I’m not familiar with those cuts. We’d have to go—” Kennedy responds, before LaPook interjects to say “there’s, like, 50 pages of cuts.” To this, Kennedy says, “The cuts were mainly DEI cuts, which the president ordered.” When LaPook then provides a specific example, asking Kennedy if he knew about the $750,000 “University of Michigan grant into adolescent diabetes” that was cut, Kennedy says he “didn’t know that,” and “that’s something that we’ll look at.”

He continues, “I just, I’m not familiar with that particular study. But there’s a number of studies that were cut that came to our attention and that did not deserve to be cut, and we reinstated them. Our purpose is not to reduce any level of scientific research that’s important.” Of course, conceding mistakes isn’t exactly admirable or helpful when these are both easily avoidable and incredibly damaging mistakes—mistakes that can throw the entire public health system into chaos, with life-threatening consequences, lasting long after that mistake has been “corrected.” In the same interview, Kennedy further justifies the sweeping cuts, citing directives from Elon Musk’s DOGE, talks about his opposition to life-saving vaccine mandates, and more.