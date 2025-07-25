Vive La France! The Macrons Sue Candace Owens for Defamation

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Candace Owens is, in the words of this website, a professional troll. Until about 18 months ago, she did that trolling on the payroll of the right-wing website The Daily Wire, but they fired her for making antisemitic statements. She’s now out on her own with a podcast and a sadly gigantic YouTube channel. It’s in this capacity that she’s been spinning wild tales that the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, is transgender. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife are suing Owens for defamation.

The 219-page complaint filed in Delaware Superior Court on Wednesday alleges that Owens has posted multiple, lie-filled videos on her YouTube account, which has nearly 4.5 million subscribers. Owens has posted a multi-part series called “Becoming Brigitte” and is even selling merch promoting the conspiracy theory. The complaint argues that Owens “has used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.”

Tom Clare, the Macrons’ lawyer, told CNN that, for nearly a year, the couple has repeatedly requested that she stop making these claims. But as Clare told Jake Tapper, “Each time we’ve done that, she mocked the Macrons, she mocked our efforts to set the record straight.” He added that the Macrons only filed the lawsuit as a “last resort,” saying, “enough is enough, it was time to hold her accountable.”

The couple will seek punitive damages, but Clare declined to say the amount they’d seek. However, he did note that if Owens continues making the claim, “it’ll be a substantial award.”

The Associated Press notes that, unfortunately, the Macrons have heard this exact kind of nonsense before:

In France, too, the presidential couple has for years been dogged by conspiracy theories that Brigitte was born as a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, who supposedly then took the name Brigitte as a transgender woman. Jean-Michel Trogneux is, in fact, Brigitte’s brother. Last September, Brigitte and Jean-Michel Trogneux won a defamation suit against two women who were sentenced by a Paris court to fines and damages for spreading the claims about the first lady online. A Paris appeals court overturned the ruling earlier this month. Brigitte and her brother have since turned to France’s highest court to appeal that decision, according to French media.

Owens responded to the suit—where else—on YouTube, by calling it an “obvious and desperate public relations strategy,” and referred to the first lady as “a very goofy man.”

This is not the first time Owens has gotten in trouble online. YouTube suspended her in September 2023 for anti-LGBTQ comments that the platform said violated its rules on hate speech. It suspended her again and demonetized her account a year later after an interview with Kanye West in which the pair claimed that Jewish people control the media. But this appears to be the first time she’s been sued for defamation, and definitely the first suit from a world leader.