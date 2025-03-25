Researcher Studying Domestic Violence & Maternal Mortality Loses Funding Over RFK Jr.’s MAHA Agenda
“There is just this implicit bias that violence against women is not an important public health area or a significant area of study," the researcher told Mother Jones.Photo: Getty Images AbortionPolitics
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an alleged sexual assailant and our new Health and Human Services secretary, has vowed to “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) by giving kids measles, rotting all of our teeth by removing fluoride from water, and defunding key public health research. In a new interview with Mother Jones, Rebecca Fielding-Miller, a public health professor at the University of California, San Diego, says she learned on Friday that she lost her funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for her research work on the nexus of domestic violence and maternal mortality.
The letter she received stated: “Research programs based primarily on artificial and non-scientific categories, including amorphous equity objectives, are antithetical to the scientific inquiry, do nothing to expand our knowledge of living systems, provide low returns on investment, and ultimately do not enhance health, lengthen life, or reduce illness.” Emily Hilliard, deputy press secretary for the Health and Human Services Department, which oversees NIH, further clarified to Mother Jones: “As we begin to Make America Healthy Again, it’s important to prioritize research that directly affects the health of Americans.”
The U.S. currently leads wealthy nations in maternal mortality, which has been steadily increasing since the 1990s, and intimate partner homicide is a leading cause of death among pregnant people. Fielding-Miller told the outlet that she received a $400,000 NIH grant in the fall to train a dozen early-career researchers on improved methods of researching and measuring intimate partner violence during pregnancy, since existing research on this subject matter is sparse. Additionally, pregnant people in states that have banned abortion are at greater risk of homicide perpetrated by an intimate partner, and there’s a direct link between laws that shut down abortion clinics and the risk of intimate partner violence-related homicide.