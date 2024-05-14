Female Rage: The Musical, the Trademark

Bonjour! Mademoiselle Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of the Eras Tour in Paris this past weekend, introducing audiences to her new era: The Tortured Poets Department—not that Parisians need more reasons to be more tortured or poetic…

In her between-song banter, Swift has started referring to her latest album as “Female Rage: The Musical.” I am personally not a Swiftie so I can’t really confirm how accurate that is based on the songs, but seeing how worked up some Swifties got over negative reviews of the album, I’m sure it’s fitting. Yesterday, in an Instagram caption, Swift again asserted that the new era be nicknamed “Female Rage: The Musical!”

And while she might be galavanting in Europe, Swift and her team are true Americans, and filed a trademark for the phrase late last week. TMZ first reported the filing and noted that while the filing doesn’t explicitly indicate plans for the trademark, it is most likely going to be used to sell merch—or as a protective order to prevent unauthorized sellers from using the phrase to sell merch. That’s because the devil works hard, but Etsy sellers work harder: The website is already teeming with shirts emblazoned with the phrase. (Heads up to those sellers, though, Tree Paine also works hard.)

The trademark probably isn’t a sign of Swift’s foray into Broadway, though I wouldn’t be completely shocked if Paine has a 20-year plan for Swift to EGOT.

Speaking of what’s in store for Ms. Swift…