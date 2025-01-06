Everyone Over 40 at the Golden Globes Made Me Want To Be the Babygirl 

In a town (read: world) that disregards women the second they dare turn 40, Sunday’s 82nd annual Golden Globe awards stood in stark contrast to at least two of Hollywood’s worst -isms (ageism, sexism). Not only did 2024 yield storytelling that overwhelmingly centered women’s power, pain, and pleasure, but now, as awards season begins, the women responsible are on the receiving end of (long overdue) recognition.

A number of the actresses nominated for a Golden Globe this year were over the age of 40, and Jodie Foster, Demi Moore, Zoë Saldaña, Jean Smart, Fernanda Torres, and Ali Wong all took home the gold. Viola Davis was given the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille award, and a handful of—as Nikki Glaser put it—industry “comebacks” have raised the stakes in this year’s races: Pamela Anderson, Angelina Jolie, and Demi Moore have all admitted that, not so long ago, they thought they’d never act again. And yet each one has nabbed at least one Best Actress nomination this awards season.

Hopefully, Hollywood will continue to emulate this year’s crop of films, which proves that talent knows no age. And as we all well know—thanks to genes the average person does not have and a plethora of procedures the average person will never afford—beauty doesn’t either. From Janelle James to Angelina Jolie, it just so happened that attendees over 40 looked the best at the Globes, too.

So, in no particular order, here are 13 of them (plus some honorable mentions…and a few men).

Colman Domingo

Another smash hit from the red-carpet ruler: Colman Domingo in Valentino at the #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/rQwnfiwIuy pic.twitter.com/oSdwbpnHQX — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) January 6, 2025



Coco Chanel once advised that to avoid being over-accessorized, one must always remove one before leaving the house. Colman Domingo did not heed such counsel, and you know what? Good! I am now looking for dupes of the pinky ring, brooch, and silk scarf.

Pamela Anderson

These days, not only does Pamela Anderson not wear makeup to most red carpets, she also doesn’t work with a stylist. This is an indicator not just of unimaginable bravery (the internet is exceedingly cruel), but the security of a woman who’s just as at home in a gown than she is knee-deep in her garden.

Zoë Saldaña

No one has ever looked this good in brown. No one. And this after-party gown? I’m so speechless that I can almost forget her participation in the penis-to-vagina song in Emilia Pérez.

Demi Moore

The very notion that anyone who looks like this might want to look any differently is what’s nabbing The Substance its awards.

Andrew Garfield

Never once have I considered glasses to be a weapon of mass destruction until this man slipped them on to read the malfunctioning teleprompter last night. My body is not a political playground, Andrew! But if you’re reading this, it can be your jungle gym anytime.

Angelina Jolie

This isn’t even one of Angelina Jolie’s most show-stopping looks this past year. That information alone means she belongs on this list because, well, look at her! Even on our best days, none of us could come close.

Nicole Kidman

The hair! That silhouette! I would also dance to “Father Figure” in front of her if she asked me to.

Janelle James

This is what Lady Gaga was singing about on “Hair Body Face.”

Stanley Tucci

ANYWAY—let’s all watch Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci do a gay little dance like husbands pic.twitter.com/09c3WE6SwO — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 6, 2025

At this point, it’s pretty much standard practice for Stanley Tucci to be one of the best dressed men on a red carpet. The tailoring alone! But him taking Nikki Glaser’s jokes on the chin and flirting with Cardinal Lawrence all night just catapulted him to the papacy in my pants.

Keri Russell

There comes a time in every queer woman’s life that she must ask herself: Do I want her, or do I want to be her? It’s happened to me many times before, but you better believe I was considering it again after seeing Keri Russell in this blazer gown.

Tilda Swinton

In a time of repetition on most red carpets, absolutely no one ever looks like Tilda Swinton. Why? Because they can’t.

Guy Pearce

The most recent genocide in Gaza has lasted well over a year, meaning we’ve reached the time when most celebrities have stopped giving a damn (or pretending to). Not Guy Pearce. For that, I have to salute him. And for this suit? I have to [redacted] him.

Michelle Yeoh

The neckline! The bangs! The drama! What a woman.

Honorable mentions: Cate Blanchett because duh. Every person over 40 involved in the production of Shōgun. Finally, Daddy and Mommy, aka Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.