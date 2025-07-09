Pamela Anderson Just Friendzoned Liam Neeson…

Anderson called Neeson “a true artist,” and said that co-starring with him was “such an honor,” while self-deprecatingly comparing his extensive filmography to her own.
“He comes from theater and ‘Schindler’s List’ and has done over a hundred films. And I did things inside out and backwards, came from television, and then my personal life kind of overshadowed my professional life,” Anderson said. Neeson, meanwhile, has been singing Anderson’s praises for months now. In October 2024, Neeson gushed that he “couldn’t compliment her enough” and, in an interview with People, called her “just terrific” to work with. But he didn’t stop there.
“I’m madly in love with her,” Neeson confessed. Relatable, obviously. Who wouldn’t fall in love with her? The masses certainly did after her memoir, Love, Pamela, and her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. She’s single, he’s single. A love connection could certainly be made. Did it? Well, not quite.
“I think I have a friend forever in Liam,” Anderson told EW. “And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy.” Leave it to Anderson to deliver the most polite public friend-zoning.
I personally would not like to see these two date, if only because he is a noted pants-peer. There’s also that racist anecdote about Neeson salivating over the possibility of avenging a loved one who was raped. If you don’t recall, he told The Independent that he went looking for his friend’s assailant with a weapon in 2019, after she told him what happened.
“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson recalled. “But my immediate reaction was…I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person.” So, yeah. If it were me, I’d relegate that relationship to superficial water-cooler chat.
Here’s hoping Anderson’s next co-star (and potential love interest) will be…less strange.
