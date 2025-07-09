Pamela Anderson Just Friendzoned Liam Neeson…

Among the summer blockbusters hitting theaters this month is the Naked Gun reboot. While I’m not certain who exactly asked for that, I’m thankful because the press cycle has already yielded an iconic exchange between its co-stars, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly unveiled a digital cover story in which the actors spoke about all the usual things co-stars speak about when they’re promoting a movie (read: what their “process” entails, what they like about each other, and their time on set, etc.). All in all, it’s a pretty benign interview on its surface.

Anderson called Neeson “a true artist,” and said that co-starring with him was “such an honor,” while self-deprecatingly comparing his extensive filmography to her own.