More GOP Candidates Are Sharing Personal Abortion-Related Stories to Distract From Their Anti-Abortion Records
Kelly Ayotte, the GOP nominee for governor in New Hampshire, and Dave Reichert, the GOP nominee for governor in Washington, both shared new, personal ads amid scrutiny over their past support for national abortion bans.Photos: Getty Images AbortionPolitics 2024 Election
Across the country, GOP candidates have been working overtime to conceal or embellish their anti-abortion records. But they’re not changing their positions—they’re just trying to run from them. And in the final stretch before Election Day, two Republican candidates for governor—Kelly Ayotte in New Hampshire, and Dave Reichert in Washington state—are the latest GOP’ers to spotlight their personal connection with abortion as they face growing scrutiny over their past support for national abortion bans.
In New Hampshire, Ayotte, a former U.S. senator who’s performatively flip-flopped on both where she stands on reproductive rights and on sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump, faces one of the tightest gubernatorial races in the country against Democrat Joyce Craig, who has a solid record of supporting abortion rights. Polls from earlier this month put Ayotte between one and three points ahead of Craig, while a poll from September put Craig one point ahead of Ayotte. In Ayotte’s new ad, released Friday, Ayotte recounts the time she “was three months along in my pregnancy, and the doctor couldn’t find the heartbeat” of her fetus. “To me, it’s very personal. I know what that feeling is like, when you have your dreams shattered, and you think, ‘Wow, what if I can’t have a baby?’ So I would never deny any woman or family of treatment like IVF.”
Except… Ayotte has legislated against IVF. While she served in the Senate from 2011 to 2017, Ayotte backed two different policies—the Blunt amendment and the Respect for Rights of Conscience Act—to allow insurance companies and employers to deny coverage of birth control and IVF. Ayotte also quite literally spearheaded legislation for a national abortion ban at 20 weeks. Bans on later abortion target patients facing particularly desperate circumstances—including conditions like what Ayotte recalled facing in her ad.
Also, also, Ayotte worked closely with Trump (months after calling him a sexual predator who she couldn’t endorse out of respect for her young daughter) to serve as a personal liaison, or the official “sherpa,” for then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, who went on to overturn Roe v. Wade. As sherpa, Ayotte not only guided Gorsuch between meetings with different senators ahead of his confirmation but also personally coached him on how to give non-answers on Roe.
