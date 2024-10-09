In 1st Post-Divorce Tell-All, J.Lo Says She’s Free; Quotes ‘Finding Nemo’

In a new Interview magazine cover story, Jennifer Lopez got all kinds of existential in a lengthy conversation—her first, post-divorce from Ben Affleck—with Nikki Glazer. The multi-hyphenate and comedian covered a lot of ground, from J.Lo’s scrapped tour to the Finding Nemo quote she repeats to herself in crisis (“Just keep swimming”). But of course, the pair inevitably addressed the sighing, Dunkin cup-holding elephant in the room.

“With ‘This Is Me… Now’…I felt like, whoa, I got here. I’m good,” Lopez said. “I did all the work and look at where I am and then it was like my whole fucking world exploded.”

Glazer responded by telling Lopez that she “felt for her” before wondering whether or not she was lamenting anything in particular (read: sinking millions of her own money into a film and a companion album about her love story with Affleck, as well as a documentary chronicling the creation of both).