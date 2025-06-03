In ‘Focusing’ Her Case, Blake Lively Drops Emotional Distress Claim Against Justin Baldoni

On Tuesday, Blake Lively requested to withdraw and dismiss her claims that Justin Baldoni intentionally and negligently inflicted emotional distress upon her as part of her It Ends With Us lawsuit.

According to E! News, both Baldoni and Lively’s legal teams met via teleconference and mutually agreed to drop the emotional distress claims, with little objection from Baldoni’s team. However, later that day, Lively’s lawyers allege that Baldoni’s team quickly filed a motion alleging Lively had dropped the claims because she declined to share medical information needed to support the emotional distress claims.

Kevin Fritz, one of Justin Baldoni’s lawyers, filed the letter requesting that Judge Lewis J. Liman enforce “an order compelling Blake Lively to identify her medical and mental health care providers.” This would also have required Lively’s signed consent for access to details from her therapist and relevant medical information. In Lively’s decision to drop her emotional distress claim, she effectively refused “to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress,” according to Fritz.

Later in the letter, Fritz further insinuated that the claim’s elimination was part of an unfair legal strategy.