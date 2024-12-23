It Really Does ‘End’ With Reputational Ruin…

When recalling the most curious celebrity drama of 2024, the It Ends With Us press cycle first comes to mind. Between allegations that none of the cast wanted anything to do with their co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, on set, to the bizarre behavior at the premiere, it had all the makings of Don’t Worry Darling Part II. No one knew what went down, but clearly, something had. Now, thanks to a lawsuit filed by its producer and star, some blanks are being filled in.

On Friday, Blake Lively filed an 80-page complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging he had sexually harassed her throughout production, and then launched a coordinated PR smear campaign against her in an attempt to, as private text messages reveal, to “bury” her. According to the suit, Lively accused Baldoni and Jamey Heath, the chief executive officer of Wayfarer Studios (the Baldoni-founded studio that produced the film), of creating a hostile workplace on the film’s set.

The multiple allegations against Baldoni and Heath include showing “nude videos or images of women” to Lively, and discussing their “pornography addiction” and their “personal experiences of sex” on set and to other female employees. Baldoni, Lively alleged, also body-shamed her, claimed he could communicate with her deceased father, and improvised physical intimacy that hadn’t been previously discussed or rehearsed, citing one instance in which he didn’t act in character while they filmed a slow dance scene that didn’t include sound.

“At one point, he leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘it smells so good.’ None of this was remotely in character, or based on any dialogue in the script, and nothing needed to be said because, again, there was no sound,” the filing states, adding: “Mr. Baldoni was caressing Ms. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles. When Ms. Lively later objected to this behavior, Mr. Baldoni’s response was, ‘I’m not even attracted to you.’”