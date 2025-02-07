One of Blake Lively’s Dragons Feels ‘Used’

Well, folks. We have another development in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni saga. If you’re to believe the tabloids, one of the former’s “dragons” is breathing some fire in her direction.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Taylor Swift “can’t help but feel used” by Lively, her longtime friend. Why? Because Baldoni’s lengthy lawsuit includes text messages that show Lively invoking the power of Swift, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a back-and-forth about that infamous rooftop scene in It Ends With Us.

In Baldoni’s filing, Lively is accused of seeking defense from Reynolds and her “megacelebrity friend” during production. It’s long been reported (and admitted by Lively) that she and Reynolds participated in re-writing the rooftop scene in It Ends With Us but apparently, Swift also weighed in during at a meeting at Lively and Reynolds’ home.

When Lively allegedly sent Baldoni the “dramatic” edits that she and Reynolds made to the scene, he replied “diplomatically” and told her the scene would land somewhere between what he worked on and the one she and Reynolds wrote, according to his filing. Lively, per screenshots of their text thread, didn’t reply for days and when she did, confirmed his text “didn’t feel great” for her or Reynolds or Swift. Further referenced in the filing is a meeting in which Baldoni met with Lively at her home where Reynolds answered the door and offered “enthusiastic praise” of Lively’s edits. Then, Swift allegedly dropped by and did the same. After the meeting, Baldoni reached out to Lively as he “felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him.” In her reply, she referred to Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons” who protect and advocate for her as they “don’t give a shit” about “threatening egos” or “affecting the ease of the process” as she does. “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” read an alleged text to Baldoni from Lively. “For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.” Well, according to the source, Swift “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.” Earlier this week, TMZ also reported that Swift not only resents Lively for “leveraging her name” but also had no idea that he would be at Lively and Reynolds’ home when she stopped by. According to TMZ’s source, Swift now thinks Lively intentionally “timed” her meeting with Baldoni that way. Yikes! I’d also be irritated that my friend referred to me as one of her dragons if I were Swift. But there’s always the chance that all of this could just be a load of bullshit. I guess we’ll see if Lively and Reynolds are in the Swift suite on Sunday! Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend made their red carpet debut. [People]

and his 24-year-old girlfriend made their red carpet debut. [People] Adam Sandler is Drew Barrymore ‘s best onscreen kiss. I mean, duh. If you’ve seen The Wedding Singer you already knew that. [Daily Mail]

is ‘s best onscreen kiss. I mean, duh. If you’ve seen The Wedding Singer you already knew that. [Daily Mail] Dolly Parton makes pinot noir now. [Just Jared]

makes pinot noir now. [Just Jared] Drake “screams for attention” in “outrageous outfit” days before Kendrick Lamar plays the Super Bowl and you’re laughing??? [Page Six]

“screams for attention” in “outrageous outfit” days before plays the Super Bowl and you’re laughing??? [Page Six] Karla Sofía Gascón apologized. Again. [Us Weekly]

apologized. Again. [Us Weekly] I don’t know about you all but I personally would appreciate if all the “was Chappell Roan wrong to remind people that artists deserve human rights?” op-eds ceased. [Variety]

wrong to remind people that artists deserve human rights?” op-eds ceased. [Variety] Welp, the Prince documentary alleging he perpetrated physical and emotional abuse went bye-bye. [The Hollywood Reporter] More from Jezebel This Couple Will Definitely Fix Canadians' Feelings About Americans!

Yee-Haw! ICE Barbie Is Now Galloping Through Argentina

FKA twigs Settles Sexual Battery Lawsuit With Shia LaBeouf