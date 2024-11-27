Jack Schlossberg Tells ‘Pod Save America’ Hosts to ‘Pod Save My LIMP DICK’
JFK's grandson, who's famous for his esoteric tweets about milk and Jesus' body type, has been dipping his toe into political commentary.
Since Democrats’ total implosion at the ballot box earlier this month, party leadership and the pundit class have been scrambling to come up with answers. And, so far, those answers have ranged from transphobia to xenophobia. But on the latest Pod Save America episode, which featured advisers from Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign, top campaign officials are boldly arguing that Democrats actually did nothing wrong. If you’re as frustrated with all of this as I am, then you might just be able to relate to Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy’s grandson. Schlossberg is most famous for his esoteric tweets about milk and Jesus’ body type but dipped his toe into political commentary this year by becoming Vogue’s freelance political correspondent.
Over the last 24 hours, with his signature digital incoherence, Schlossberg has been going for the jugular against the Pod Save America bro-hosts for their conversation with Harris campaign staff as well as top Democratic Party operatives like David Plouffe, seemingly agreeing with their exonerations of the Harris campaign. Democrats were surely fighting an uphill battle by subbing Harris in just 100 days before the election. But there were arguably some pretty unforced errors the campaign should accept responsibility for, like heeding the demands of Harris’ brother-in-law, an Uber executive, to soften the campaign’s tone on corporations, or ceaselessly trotting out Liz Cheney, who seems to have scared off large swaths of Pennsylvania voters, or tuning out the basic demands of Arab-American voters in Michigan.
Podcast was a COMEDY not a TRAGEDY
Absolutely no grace or humility.
No accountability. No CLUE. Truly insulting.
But there’s a happy ending — never have to listen to the person below again, and neither do any of you ! pic.twitter.com/lKMmDCdhhh
— Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) November 27, 2024
On Tuesday night, Schlossberg quote-tweeted a screenshot of the Pod Save America episode and wrote, “Podcast was a COMEDY not a TRAGEDY / Absolutely no grace or humility. No accountability. No CLUE. Truly insulting. But there’s a happy ending—never have to listen to the person below again, and neither do any of you !” I appreciate and agree with the sentiment, but unfortunately, if there’s one thing the Trump era has shown us, it’s that we will never be free of the opinions of incompetent, out-of-touch Democratic operatives.
Pod save my LIMP DICK.