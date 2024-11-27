Jack Schlossberg Tells ‘Pod Save America’ Hosts to ‘Pod Save My LIMP DICK’

Pod save my LIMP DICK.

If you don’t push back I WILL DO IT FOR YOU.

Time for something new …

— Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) November 27, 2024

Then, first thing Wednesday morning, Schlossberg, still fixated on the episode, heated things up a bit: “Pod save my LIMP DICK. If you don’t push back I WILL DO IT FOR YOU. Time for something new …” Shortly after that, he quote-tweeted a post from Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau: “I think you need a permanent vacation 🙂 SPIRITUAL WARFARE.” Lately, Favreau has caught some heat on social media from progressive voices and other pundits for suggesting Democrats will sometimes have to take more conservative positions on immigration and LGBTQ issues to win elections; his tweet in question criticized people who “reject any data or information that doesn’t confirm all their political beliefs.” Schlossberg did not take particularly kindly to that!

Crooked Media didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Schlossberg’s recent posts. But Favreau did respond to one of Schlossberg’s tweets — specifically, the one mentioning his, err, “limp dick.” Favreau replied on Wednesday afternoon, “I’m not sure we can do this for you but I think one of our sponsors may be able to help?” and then offered an “open invitation” for Schlossberg to talk about his perspective on the pod.

Before that, Schlossberg’s attempts to get the Pod Save bros’ attention carried over to Instagram, where he posted screenshots of his tweets to his Instagram story, tagging the podcast’s account in each post. He also posted screenshots of another of his tweets not once but seven times, this time tagging the senior Harris adviser being interviewed, Stephanie Cutter… all seven times.

he posted this one 7 (yes, SEVEN!!!!!) times IJBOL https://t.co/2g1l1vs2nB pic.twitter.com/HWPuvWy9gt — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) November 27, 2024

In the episode Schlossberg seems to be taking issue with, Plouffe inexplicably argued that Democrats have to cater more to conservative-leaning moderates — even as exit polls suggest Democrats actually struggled to win over their own base. Meanwhile, Cutter explained that Harris wouldn’t distinguish herself from President Biden, a highly unpopular incumbent, out of loyalty, even though this likely would have helped her. The episode thus far has frustrated or enraged large swaths of Pod Save America listeners, who are accusing the Harris campaign and Democratic Party of refusing to accept responsibility for Trump’s victory, and accusing the podcast hosts of not pushing back on them.

In other words, a lot of people have a lot of big feelings right now — and understandably so! But few seem to be going through it as much as Schlossberg, at least publicly. Sure, all the Instagram stories and tagging may be a little… excessive. But as we find ourselves navigating the increasingly treacherous waters of a second Trump presidency, there are some who believe Democrats need their own brash, unhinged, incoherent, and social media-addicted leader to rise like a phoenix from the ashes and beat Trump at his own game. And I think we’ve got a candidate for that…

We’ll see if Schlossberg takes Favreau up on his invitation.