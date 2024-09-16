JD Vance Admits to Being a Serial Liar in Disastrous Sunday Cable Run

On Sunday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance went on a cable news interview run so humiliating, I’d almost feel sorry for him if it weren’t for, well, everything about the man.

First, with very little pressing at all, Vance admitted that the entire pogrom he amplified about mythical, undocumented Haitian migrants eating people’s pets was a lie. “The American Media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about a cat meme,” he told CNN’s State of the Union. “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people then that’s what I’m going to do.”

By “cat meme,” Vance is talking about how, last week, in a series of tweets, he amplified the viral, racist conspiracy theory that migrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. Donald Trump then pushed the conspiracy theory during the presidential debate by needlessly screaming, “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats.” Shortly after, Haitian residents in Springfield began reporting targeted harassment and attacks. Government buildings and at least three schools were evacuated or told to remain home amid escalating threats on Thursday and Friday. On Monday, the city announced it was forced to cancel an upcoming, annual festival celebrating diversity and the arts. Springfield police have continued to say that they haven’t received any such reports, while Ohio’s very own Republican governor, Mike DeWine, told reporters last week that the rumors had “no credible evidence.”

Despite quite literally admitting he “[created] stories,” Vance tripled down: “Are we not allowed to talk about these problems because some psychopaths are threatening violence?” he insisted. “We can condemn the violence on the one hand, but also talk about the terrible consequences of Kamala Harris’s open border on the other hand.” Of course, the “problems” and “terrible consequences” of Biden and Harris’ border policies which Vance is referring to are made up: There is no crisis of Haitian migrants running Springfield into the ground and stealing pets—only a crisis of racist violence that Vance and Trump’s desperate fearmongering has inflicted on a small, working-class town of Vance’s own constituents.