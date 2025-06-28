DHS Catapults Bald Baby-Faced JD Vance Meme Onto Global Stage

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

One of the rare moments of joy during President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential campaign and eventual second presidency has been the proliferation of baby-faced JD Vance memes: Some have him bald; some have him with curly hair; some will make your stomach churn; and some will make you wish that guy from England never invented the internet. He’s been memed into a minion, a goth rocker, a Bob Ross, a Shrek, and a purple Violet Beauregarde—but they all feature him with exaggerated baby cheeks and at least one of them may or may not have gotten a 21-year-old from Denmark in trouble with Customs and Border Patrol and barred from entering the U.S.

A 21-year-old Norwegian tourist was denied entry into the U.S. and deported after officials found a JD Vance meme on his phone. pic.twitter.com/1yU5FO9kAn — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) June 24, 2025

It (most likely) didn’t, but it’s a deeply believable story. We’re living under a vain and pathetic but wannabe authoritarian regime, which has detained protesters and arrested students for writing op-eds, so we’re all forgiven for believing it to be true. Regardless of what really happened, the story itself means the meme has now officially gone international, which is fun.