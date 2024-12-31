Jezebel’s Really Holding Space for the Best Memes of 2024

Much can be said about 2024, but almost nothing good can be said. From the re-election of Donald Trump to a bevy of assassination attempts both successful and unsuccessful, the global implications of this year’s events can safely be categorized as “not great.” Yet, there’s one area in which 2024 truly shined.

I’m speaking, of course, about the high art of meme generation. Not since the height of Vine have we seen such a banner year for memes (and with TikTok on the verge of being banned in the U.S., we may not see it again for some time). Before we turn the clock over to 2025 and welcome in a new class of internet main characters to both love and despise, let’s take a moment to remember the people, moments, and slippery baby hippos that helped make 2024 the dystopian fever dream that it was.

This year’s awards for achievements in meme-ability and overall virality go to…

Most Relatable Image: Glasgow Oompa Loompa

This photo from the Willy wonka experience is single handedly the photo of the year. I know it’s only February but close the vote there’s no topping this. Please find this woman she needs to be interviewed ASAP pic.twitter.com/97wsodLLpQ — 🇱🇹 (@agneponx) February 27, 2024

Does anything evoke the vibe of the 2020s like a sad woman dissociating at her job? The disastrous Glasgow Willy Wonka experience birthed many memes (shout out to The Unknown), but none sent a shockwave like this shot of U.K.-based actress Kristy Paterson, also known as the Glasgow Oompa Loompa. Between the off-brand costume, vaguely foggy background, the Baby’s First Meth Lab setup on her little table, and Kristy’s visible disdain for everything happening around her, this picture has something for everyone. (Unless you’re a child who came to the event thinking you’d get some chocolate. Then you’re outta luck.)

The Merriam Webster Award for Changing the Vocabulary: Very Mindful, Very Demure

2024 was the year of being mindful and demure, regardless of whether or not any of us actually lived up to that standard. When TikTokker Jools Lebron sat down in her car to film a 40-second video advising followers, “See how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green cut crease…,” she had no idea how far that bit of professional advice would go (and has since said as much).

Lebron already had a substantial social media following when she posted her mega-viral hit, but that video (which currently has 54.8 million views) put the trans creator, her humor, and her vocabulary into a different tier of internet stardom. The audio was used by everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Penn Badgley to Kamala HQ (*long, sad sigh*) and hundreds of thousands of normies like us. Now, Lebron has racked up brand deals, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and made enough money to pay for her transition. Lebron’s rise may not have been particularly demure, but it is one of the few heartwarming stories of 2024.