Joe Jonas Might Just Be Out Here Kissing Fans

Over the weekend, the pop star was spotted with a mystery brunette in Paris. Fans, however, seem to think she's one of them.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 14, 2024 | 9:50am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
Four months after his breakup with Stormi Bree, Joe Jonas is officially moving on—or, at least publicly kissing women again, per a new dispatch from DeuxMoi.

Over the weekend, Jonas was spotted with friends at a bar in Paris after performing “a showcase.” Before I continue, I have a few questions. Clearly, the Jonas Brothers don’t perform “showcases” in Parisian venues (save for arenas), and DNCE—the band this specific Jonas once fronted—has been on hiatus since 2023. So…this was a solo showcase. In fairness, Jonas has released a couple of new singles in the last few months and recently shared that he’s been working on his own record titled, Music For People Who Believe In Love. But I’d like to know how many Parisians gave up their evenings to hear lyrics like: “We’re talking real close, your eyes are open/We’re having conversations that our bodies should be making.” Anyway!

According to DeuxMoi, Jonas was having a tipple with his group until a mystery brunette took his attention. As a series of sly photos show, he then spent the remainder of the evening talking real close, eyes open, and—dare I say it?—locked in conversation that perhaps he hoped his body should be making. Sorry. Had to. The pair then shared a kiss and went their separate ways around 2 am.

 

Now, the identity of said brunette hasn’t been confirmed, but internet sleuths and fans seem convinced the woman is an influencer by the name of Brenda Cellos. And not only is she an influencer, but a quick perusal of her Instagram account reveals she’s a fan. That’s right, Cellos is a Jonatic. Is that what they’re called? I don’t know. She attended the band’s most recent arena tour in a Hannah Montana t-shirt from their iconic 2007 episode, so, what more proof could one want that she really, really likes these guys?

Whoever Jonas is kissing, hey, that’s his prerogative. But because I’ll never get over how the media turned on his ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Sophie Turner, due—in part—because of his camp portraying her as a party animal during their divorce proceedings, I’ll never miss an opportunity to ask: where are your kids, Joe???

