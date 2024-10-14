Joe Jonas Might Just Be Out Here Kissing Fans

Four months after his breakup with Stormi Bree, Joe Jonas is officially moving on—or, at least publicly kissing women again, per a new dispatch from DeuxMoi.

Over the weekend, Jonas was spotted with friends at a bar in Paris after performing “a showcase.” Before I continue, I have a few questions. Clearly, the Jonas Brothers don’t perform “showcases” in Parisian venues (save for arenas), and DNCE—the band this specific Jonas once fronted—has been on hiatus since 2023. So…this was a solo showcase. In fairness, Jonas has released a couple of new singles in the last few months and recently shared that he’s been working on his own record titled, Music For People Who Believe In Love. But I’d like to know how many Parisians gave up their evenings to hear lyrics like: “We’re talking real close, your eyes are open/We’re having conversations that our bodies should be making.” Anyway!

According to DeuxMoi, Jonas was having a tipple with his group until a mystery brunette took his attention. As a series of sly photos show, he then spent the remainder of the evening talking real close, eyes open, and—dare I say it?—locked in conversation that perhaps he hoped his body should be making. Sorry. Had to. The pair then shared a kiss and went their separate ways around 2 am.