Judge Tells DeSantis He Can’t Threaten Anyone for Airing Pro-Abortion Ad: ‘It’s the 1st Amendment, Stupid’

Late Thursday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) faced a blow in his ongoing crusade to thwart Amendment 4, a ballot measure to restore a right to abortion in the state. (Since May, Florida has enforced a six-week ban.) On Wednesday, Floridians Protecting Freedom, the campaign leading Amendment 4, filed a lawsuit to stop DeSantis’ administration from threatening TV stations with possible criminal charges for airing their abortion rights ad. U.S. district judge Mark E. Walker quickly ruled that Florida’s health department, headed by an anti-abortion DeSantis appointee, can’t… do that.

“The government cannot excuse its indirect censorship of political speech simply by declaring the disfavored speech is ‘false,’” Walker wrote in his blistering ruling. “To keep it simple for the State of Florida: It’s the First Amendment, stupid.”

In the ad in question, a Florida mother named Caroline shares the story of her terminal brain cancer diagnosis, which required her to have an abortion in order to start chemotherapy. “The doctors knew if I did not end my pregnancy, I would lose my baby, I would lose my life and my daughter would lose her mom,” she says in the ad. “Florida has now banned abortion even in cases like mine.”