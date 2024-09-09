Florida Voters Say Police Are Harassing Them for Supporting Abortion Amendment

In a new report in the Tampa Bay Times, Florida voters say the state’s election police officers are showing up at their doors and asking them about their support for Amendment 4, a ballot measure to repeal the state’s six-week abortion ban and enshrine a right to abortion in the state Constitution. In one case, a Lee County resident named Isaac Menasche told the Times that a plain-clothes officer recently came to his home and asked twice if it was really him who signed the petition in support of Amendment 4.

Menasche posted on Facebook that it was “obvious to me that a significant effort was exerted to determine if indeed I had signed the petition.” He also told the Times that the officer who came to his home had a copy of his driver’s license and other personal government documents.

Another Lee County voter, Becky Castellanos, said a plain-clothes election police officer came to her home asking to see one of her family members, saying they could be a victim of fraud. After she invited the officer in, he spoke on the phone with her relative about whether they’d signed the petition for Amendment 4; the family member affirmed that they had. Both Menasche and Castellanos expressed unease about being spontaneously approached by law enforcement officers at their homes—specifically, over their political positions.