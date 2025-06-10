Gender Gap on Abortion Rights Grows From a Gorge to a Canyon

In the past week alone, three government stooges succeeded in getting the Food and Drug Administration to needlessly review the abortion pill; Donald Trump got his administration to nix Biden-era guidance that said hospitals need to perform abortions if otherwise a pregnant patient will die; and a prosecutor in West Virginia suggested that women should maybe let cops know when they have a miscarriage…in order to avoid getting in trouble with the cops.

So with all this in mind, to say nothing of the last three years of decaying abortion access in the United States, I was soooooooooooo fucking psyched to learn about a new divide in the abortion rights landscape: the gender gap. Specifically, the fact that the gender gap between men’s and women’s views on abortion rights just hit a record high. Which, put another way, means that men in 2025 are generally less likely to support abortion rights than in years’ past.