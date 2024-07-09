Julia Fox Is a Lesbian!: ‘So Sorry, Boys’

Pride Month might be over but linear time can’t restrain beautiful queers living life out loud!! Linear time, especially, has never been a match for avant-garde fashion icon and friend of the paparazzi, Julia Fox. So when Fox announced she was a lesbian on Monday, I think the physics of time and space folded in on themselves to make it a full pride summer. Hooray!

Always striking the perfect hi-lo balance, Fox cheekily made her big announcement wearing oversized silver sunnies and a gray tank top while casually strolling down the street. TikTok user @emgwaciedawgie posted a video saying, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man.” Fox reposted a clip of the video and recorded herself saying, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won’t happen again.”

No apology needed, but very kind nonetheless! While Fox was married to (and shares a son with) Peter Artemiev before sort of bursting onto the tabloid scene as Kanye West’s muse/girlfriend, her queerness isn’t a total surprise.

In an interview with Ziwe in 2022, Fox mused that she had “some gay bone [in my body] and I need to explore that a little bit more.” She continued, “Maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.” Recently, she revealed that she’s been celibate for a good chunk of time, too, writing, “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh,” in a comment on TikTok.

Cue the Lucille Bluth “Good for her” meme on all counts—for exploring that gay bone, for being celibate for as long as made her happy, for coming out on a Monday in July. It’s Julia Fox’s world and we’re all just living in it!